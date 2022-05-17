Apple Unveils New Feature To Simplify Podcast Distribution

Apple, Inc. AAPL has announced a new feature that makes it easier for podcasters to get their premium audio on the tech giant's platform.

What Happened: The new feature, named "Delegated Delivery," will allow podcasters to upload, manage, and distribute their premium audio through participating third-party hosting providers.

"Delegated Delivery reduces operational tasks for podcast subscriptions so that creators can focus on making and marketing their work," the company said in a statement on Monday.

Apple, which plans to launch the feature this fall, also released a list of initial hosting providers who would support Delegated Delivery, including Acast, ART19, Blubrry, Buzzsprout, Libsyn, Omny Studio and RSS.com. "With Delegated Delivery, Apple continues its legacy of building tools and technologies that advance the podcast industry's open ecosystem to serve listeners and creators worldwide," Apple said.

How The Feature Works: Podcasters can authorize a participating hosting provider to deliver free and premium episodes to Apple Podcasts. They can then use the dashboard offered by the participating hosting provider to publish new free and premium episodes.

That will also help podcasters avoid the task of publishing episode by episode through Apple Podcast Connect. Podcasters providing premium audio will still need to pay $19.99 per year.

Apple said its feature would not compete with Spotify Technology SA's SPOT Anchor, but a company spokesperson reportedly said Spotify's Anchor and Megaphone could choose to become Delegated Delivery partners.

Price Action: Apple shares closed Monday's session down 1.07% at $145.54, according to Benzinga Pro data.