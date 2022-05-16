Tesla, Twitter Lead S&P 500 Lower To Start The Trading Week

U.S. indices traded lower Monday as stocks pulled back following Friday's rebound. Stocks have experienced ongoing volatility this year amid Federal Reserve policy tightening measures.

The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 1.20% to 11,662; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ lost 1.16% to $298.44

lost 1.16% to $298.44 The S&P 500 traded lower by 0.39% to 4,008; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY lost 0.41% to $400.09

lost 0.41% to $400.09 The Dow Jones composite finished lower by 0.17% to 11,024; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA finished higher by 0.17% at $322.78

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY, APA Corp (US) APA and Halliburton Company HAL were among the top gainers.

Twitter Inc TWTR, Expedia Group Inc EXPE and Tesla Inc TSLA were among the top losers.

