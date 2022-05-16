What's Going On With Aztec Minerals Shares Today

- Aztec Minerals Corp AZT AZZTF plans to raise up to C$3 million via non-brokered private placement.
- Alamos Gold Inc. AGI AGI intends to purchase securities under the offering to obtain a 9.9% interest in Aztec Minerals.
- Aztec Minerals plans to issue up to 10 million units for C$0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of up to C$3 million. Each unit consists of one common share and one warrant at an exercise price of C$0.40 for a two-year period.
- Aztec Minerals anticipates using the net proceeds to conduct exploration work on its Cervantes Porphyry project in Sonora, Mexico, and its Tombstone Epithermal project in Arizona and for general working capital purposes.
- Price Action: AZT shares closed higher by 17.31% at C$0.31 on TSXV, and AZZTF higher by 16.5% at $0.245 on Monday.
