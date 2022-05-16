Evgo Inks Commercial Agreement With This Auto Giant

by

EVgo Inc EVGO has signed a commercial agreement with General Motors Co GM brand Cadillac to offer drivers of the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ the option of two years of unlimited public fast charging. The financial terms were not disclosed.

The agreement builds on the broader collaboration between EVgo and GM, which includes plans to build 3,250 high-powered DC fast charging stalls through 2025.

"Cadillac is demonstrating how to be ahead of the curve by treating charging as a cornerstone of the EV buying experience from the onset," said CEO Cathy Zoi.

Price Action: EVGO shares are trading lower by 2.62% at $8.56 on the last check Monday.

