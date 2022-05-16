Ball Corp Inks Power Purchase Agreement For New Wind Energy

- Ball Corp BALL has entered into a virtual power purchase agreement to buy 151 megawatts of new wind energy from NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE NextEra Energy Resources LLC.
- The wind energy center will be located in west Texas. Ball's portion of the project is expected to produce 600,000 megawatt-hours of clean energy annually, enough to address the electricity load of nearly half of its North America manufacturing facilities.
- The move is in alignment with Ball's aim to achieve its 2030 science-based targets and net-zero emissions before 2050.
- The wind energy center is expected to reduce Ball's global Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by about 30%.
- Price Action: BALL shares are trading higher by 3.63% at $72.15 on the last check Monday.
