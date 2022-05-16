Ball Corp Inks Power Purchase Agreement For New Wind Energy

by

Ball Corp BALL has entered into a virtual power purchase agreement to buy 151 megawatts of new wind energy from NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE NextEra Energy Resources LLC.

has entered into a virtual power purchase agreement to buy 151 megawatts of new wind energy from NextEra Energy Resources LLC. The wind energy center will be located in west Texas. Ball's portion of the project is expected to produce 600,000 megawatt-hours of clean energy annually, enough to address the electricity load of nearly half of its North America manufacturing facilities.

The move is in alignment with Ball's aim to achieve its 2030 science-based targets and net-zero emissions before 2050.

The wind energy center is expected to reduce Ball's global Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by about 30%.

Price Action: BALL shares are trading higher by 3.63% at $72.15 on the last check Monday.

