Verde Discloses Pre-Feasibility Study Results For Cerrado Verde Project

- Verde AgriTech Plc NPK AMHPF announces the results of the Pre-Feasibility Study for the Cerrado Verde Project, which replaces the December 2017 Pre-Feasibility Study.
- Verde operates Plant 1 with a capacity of 0.6 million tonnes per year (Mtpy), Plant 2 is set to open in Q3 2022 with an additional capacity of 2.4Mtpy, and Plant 3 is expected to open in 2023 with a capacity of 10Mtpy.
- The study estimates plant 3's CAPEX at $52.77 million. Plant 3's post-tax net present value is projected at $2.91 billion.
- The company expects the capex for Plant 3 to be covered by accumulated cash flow generated by sales up to Q2 2023, without need for equity or debt financing.
- As announced earlier, the company's Special Committee of the Board of Directors is concluding work on the Paid for Growth strategy.
- Price Action: NPK shares are trading higher by 15.80% at C$9.50 on TSX, and AMHPF is higher by 17.74% at $7.50 on the last check Monday.
