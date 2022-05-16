eBay, FedEx Extend Alliance In Canada - Read Why

by

eBay Inc EBAY and FedEx Corp FDX extend their alliance in Canada for shipping labels platform integration.

and extend their alliance in Canada for shipping labels platform integration. The partnership will enable Canadian sellers to access FedEx shipping services directly through eBay Labels.

"With this extended FedEx alliance, we're making shipping even easier and more cost-effective for our eBay sellers, which in turn allows them to bring the best value and service to our marketplace," said Robert Bigler, General Manager, eBay Canada.

eBay Labels is an on-platform label printing solution that helps customers manage their shipping label needs on eBay without having to create individual accounts with shipping couriers.

Price Action: EBAY shares are trading lower by 2.57% at $45.45 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCanadaNewsContractsGeneral