eBay, FedEx Extend Alliance In Canada - Read Why

- eBay Inc EBAY and FedEx Corp FDX extend their alliance in Canada for shipping labels platform integration.
- The partnership will enable Canadian sellers to access FedEx shipping services directly through eBay Labels.
- "With this extended FedEx alliance, we're making shipping even easier and more cost-effective for our eBay sellers, which in turn allows them to bring the best value and service to our marketplace," said Robert Bigler, General Manager, eBay Canada.
- eBay Labels is an on-platform label printing solution that helps customers manage their shipping label needs on eBay without having to create individual accounts with shipping couriers.
- Price Action: EBAY shares are trading lower by 2.57% at $45.45 on the last check Monday.
