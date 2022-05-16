F45 Secures $150M Financing For US Franchise Expansion

by

F45 Training Holdings Inc FXLV has entered into a strategic financing facility with affiliates of Fortress Credit Corp .

The facility will be funded by a $150 million commitment of debt financing with the potential to increase to $300 million over time.

The move will allow the company to offer eligible F45 franchisees access to growth capital to develop new F45 studios across the U.S.

Prospective F45 franchisees can apply for loan financing under the program beginning in Q2 2022.

“This facility will help streamline the process for our franchisees to source capital and accelerate new studio openings nationwide,” said Chairman and CEO Adam J. Gilchrist.

Price Action: FXLV shares traded lower by 1.53% at $6.42 on the last check Monday.

