F45 Secures $150M Financing For US Franchise Expansion

- F45 Training Holdings Inc FXLV has entered into a strategic financing facility with affiliates of Fortress Credit Corp.
- The facility will be funded by a $150 million commitment of debt financing with the potential to increase to $300 million over time.
- The move will allow the company to offer eligible F45 franchisees access to growth capital to develop new F45 studios across the U.S.
- Prospective F45 franchisees can apply for loan financing under the program beginning in Q2 2022.
- “This facility will help streamline the process for our franchisees to source capital and accelerate new studio openings nationwide,” said Chairman and CEO Adam J. Gilchrist.
- Price Action: FXLV shares traded lower by 1.53% at $6.42 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.