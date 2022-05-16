GameStop Appoints Nir Patel As Operations Head

- GameStop Corp GME has appointed Nir Patel as its Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective May 31, 2022.
- Patel previously served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Belk, a privately-owned retailer with more than 300 stores across 16 states.
- GME noted Patel has about twenty years of experience in operations, merchandising, supply chain, and retail and store operations.
- Patel previously held senior roles at Kohl's Corp KSS and Lands' End, Inc LE.
- Price Action: GME shares are trading lower by 0.29% at $98.10 in premarket on the last check Monday.
