GameStop Appoints Nir Patel As Operations Head

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2022 8:21 AM | 1 min read
  • GameStop Corp GME has appointed Nir Patel as its Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective May 31, 2022. 
  • Patel previously served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Belk, a privately-owned retailer with more than 300 stores across 16 states. 
  • GME noted Patel has about twenty years of experience in operations, merchandising, supply chain, and retail and store operations.
  • Patel previously held senior roles at Kohl's Corp KSS and Lands' End, Inc LE.
  • Price Action: GME shares are trading lower by 0.29% at $98.10 in premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsSmall CapManagement