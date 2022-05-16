GameStop Appoints Nir Patel As Operations Head

by

GameStop Corp GME has appointed Nir Patel as its Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective May 31, 2022.

Patel previously served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Belk, a privately-owned retailer with more than 300 stores across 16 states.

GME noted Patel has about twenty years of experience in operations, merchandising, supply chain, and retail and store operations.

Patel previously held senior roles at Kohl's Corp KSS and Lands' End, Inc LE .

and . Price Action: GME shares are trading lower by 0.29% at $98.10 in premarket on the last check Monday.

