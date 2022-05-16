Goldman, Barclays Participate In This Crypto Trading Platform's Financing Round

by

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc GS and Barclays PLC BCS were a part of a $70 million funding round of Elwood Technologies LLP , Bloomberg reports.

Elwood is a cryptocurrency trading platform founded by billionaire Alan Howard in collaboration between crypto-native funds and traditional financial institutions.

Elwood looked to meet the needs of institutions seeking exposure to digital assets. The platform enterED a new phase “to provide broader mass market involvement.

The financing valued the six-year-old company at over $500 million.

Other investors include Dawn Capital LLP, Commerzbank AG, and Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd units.

