Goldman, Barclays Participate In This Crypto Trading Platform's Financing Round

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc GS and Barclays PLC BCS were a part of a $70 million funding round of Elwood Technologies LLP, Bloomberg reports.
- Elwood is a cryptocurrency trading platform founded by billionaire Alan Howard in collaboration between crypto-native funds and traditional financial institutions.
- Elwood looked to meet the needs of institutions seeking exposure to digital assets. The platform enterED a new phase “to provide broader mass market involvement.
- The financing valued the six-year-old company at over $500 million.
- Other investors include Dawn Capital LLP, Commerzbank AG, and Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd units.
