Goldman, Barclays Participate In This Crypto Trading Platform's Financing Round

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 16, 2022 7:37 AM | 1 min read
  • Goldman Sachs Group, Inc GS and Barclays PLC BCS were a part of a $70 million funding round of Elwood Technologies LLPBloomberg reports.
  • Elwood is a cryptocurrency trading platform founded by billionaire Alan Howard in collaboration between crypto-native funds and traditional financial institutions.
  • Elwood looked to meet the needs of institutions seeking exposure to digital assets. The platform enterED a new phase “to provide broader mass market involvement.
  • The financing valued the six-year-old company at over $500 million. 
  • Other investors include Dawn Capital LLP, Commerzbank AG, and Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd units.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

