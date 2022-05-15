Tesla Model 3 Turned Into Tank: Would Elon Musk Approve?

One of the most popular electric vehicles of all-time was turned into a tank thanks to the customization work of a popular YouTube channel.

What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 was turned into a tank by The Real Life Guys, a popular German YouTube channel.

In the video, The Real Life Guys took a Model 3 and created a custom subframe that features tank tracks on each side. The tank tracks weigh one ton each, according to InsideEVs, who shared the video recently.

It took weeks to make the subframe, which is able to support the weight of the vehicle.

The vehicle is shown off in the video below, but is not driven, which leaves some to the imagination of the viewer of what a customized tank like Model 3 would look like on the road.

Related Link: Turn You Tesla Cybertruck Into An Electric Boat: How It Pays Homage To Elon Musk

Why It’s Important: Tesla Inc TSLA vehicles have been popular to customize by YouTube channels and auto enthusiasts.

The Real Life Guys plan on taking the Model 3 tank off-road in a future video, which could really highlight the features of the existing Tesla electric vehicle along with the upgrades made.

The body was not cut and the Model 3's original suspension is being used, which will likely be highlighted in the future video.