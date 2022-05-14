QQQ
Bezos Slams Biden Over Inflation Tweet, Says Disinformation Board Should Fact Check President's Tweet

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 14, 2022 9:02 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • In April, inflation in the U.S. surged 8.3 percent from a year ago, nearing a decades-long record high.
  • Biden says taxing wealthy corporations could help bring down inflation.

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos on Friday attacked President Joe Biden for his recent tweet on inflation and corporate taxation. 

On Friday, Biden tweeted about curtailing inflation by taxing large corporations in the U.S.

Biden’s remark came amid protest against the rising inflation under his administration.

Last week, the Labor Department said the consumer price index rose 8.3 percent in April from a year ago. The gain was barely below the 8.5 percent year-over-year spike recorded in March. 

Also Read: Biden Says Inflation Is 'Top Economic Challenge': How He Compares GOP, Democratic Plans

Responding to Biden’s tweet, Bezos said that pointing the finger at corporations was a “misdirection” and the president should be subject to his own Disinformation Board. 

Earlier this month, Biden announced the Department of Homeland Security’s new Disinformation Governance Board, which was created to combat disinformation in online social media posts.

In April, inflation in the U.S. surged 8.3 percent from a year ago, nearing a decades-long record high.

Records show that Amazon did not pay federal income taxes in 2017 and 2018. According to the ProPublica report, Bezos himself was able to avoid paying federal income taxes in 2007 and 2011.

Photo: Created with an image from jlhervàs on Flickr.

