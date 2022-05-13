QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

56 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 13, 2022 12:11 PM | 6 min read

Gainers

  • Veru Inc. VERU shares jumped 62.5% to $14.67 after the company reported quarterly results on Thursday. Jefferies maintained Veru with a Buy and raised the price target from $33 to $55.
  • Inotiv, Inc. NOTV gained 36.6% to $16.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Duolingo, Inc. DUOL rose 36.1% to $91.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Payoneer Global Inc. PAYO gained 31.3% to $4.7250 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Dave Inc. DAVE rose 28.2% to $3.00 following Q1 results.
  • Celularity Inc. CELU surged 26.8% to $7.32.
  • indie Semiconductor, Inc. INDI gained 25.9% to $6.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • TScan Therapeutics, Inc. TCRX jumped 25.7% to $2.64.
  • Lightspeed Commerce Inc. LSPD jumped 25% to $20.22.
  • Blend Labs, Inc. BLND gained 24.4% to $3.7950 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and reaffirmed FY22 sales guidance.
  • Expensify, Inc. EXFY rose 24.3% to $18.95 after the company posted Q1 results and announced a $50 million buyback program.
  • MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR jumped 24.1% to $212.47.
  • Dynavax Technologies Corporation DVAX gained 23.8% to $9.81. Dynavax Technologies is set to join S&P SmallCap 600.
  • SomaLogic, Inc. SLGC surged 23.8% to $5.63 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Silvergate Capital Corporation SI gained 23.8% to $78.93.
  • CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK gained 23.3% to $6.34. Cleanspark recently posted Q2 sales of $41.60 million.
  • Asana, Inc. ASAN climbed 23.3% to $24.51.
  • Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited AOSL jumped 23% to $40.83 after it was announced the company will replace Mimecast in the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD shares rose 22.6% to $10.49 after a 13D filing showed Samuel Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX crypto exchange, disclosed a 7.6% stake in the company.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM shares gained 22.5% to $22.10 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised its revenue forecast for the fiscal year. The company also announced a multi-year extension of its partnership in the U.S. with Shopify.
  • CTI BioPharma Corp. CTIC rose 22.2% to $4.4750 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY gained 21.4% to $5.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Calithera Biosciences, Inc. CALA rose 20.7% to $0.1945. The company recently reported a net loss of $13.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
  • Laird Superfood, Inc. LSF gained 20.4% to $2.65 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. VRDN jumped 20.4% to $12.72 following 1 earnings.
  • EQRx, Inc. EQRX gained 19.3% to $3.95 following Q1 results.
  • Cloudflare, Inc. NET jumped 18.4% to $67.19.
  • C3.ai, Inc. AI gained 17.9% to $17.17.
  • Lightwave Logic, Inc. LWLG gained 17.8% to $8.16.
  • WeWork Inc. WE jumped 17.7% to $6.63. WeWork posted a Q1 loss of $0.57 per share.
  • Graphite Bio, Inc. GRPH jumped 17.5% to $2.68 after the company posted a narrower Q1 loss.
  • Ryder System, Inc. R gained 17.2% to $83.75. Ryder 13D Filing from HG Vora showed the company issued proposal to acquire all shares of company’s common stock at $86 per share.
  • The RealReal, Inc. REAL rose 16.9% to $3.7650 after dipping around 6% on Thursday.
  • Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY gained 16.1% to $7.20. Array Technologies recently reported Q1 earnings results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND gained 15.6% to $29.00. Beyond Meat recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Molecular Partners AG MOLN rose 15.4% to $6.91. Molecular Partners recently said its partner Novartis expects the FDA may require additional clinical data for the Emergency Use Application for ensovibep.
  • Bill.com Holdings, Inc. BILL gained 15.4% to $115.28.
  • Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO rose 11.5% to $0.2401 after gaining around 8% on Thursday.
  • McEwen Mining Inc. MUX rose 10.5% to $0.51. McEwen Mining recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.04 per share.
  • Landos Biopharma, Inc. LABP rose 7.7% to $0.72 after the company said Q1 EPS results were higher year over year.
  • Redwire Corporation RDW rose 6.5% to $3.94 following Q1 results.
  •  

Losers

  • LiqTech International, Inc. LIQT shares dipped 44.8% to $0.5052 after the company priced its public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
  • Actelis Networks Inc. ASNS shares fell 29.3% to $2.8290 after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.
  • FIGS, Inc. FIGS dropped 27% to $9.38 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and cut FY22 sales guidance to below analyst estimates.
  • Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. BRLT fell 25.9% to $5.00 after the company reported issued Q2 and FY22 net sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON dipped 21.6% to $6.95.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO fell 13.5% to $0.2161. Stealth BioTherapeutics shares jumped around 32% on Thursday after the company announced the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation for elamipretide for the treatment duchenne muscular dystrophy.
  • Enfusion, Inc. ENFN dropped 13.1% to $8.70 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX shares fell 13.1% to $0.1929. Salarius Pharmaceuticals posted a Q1 loss of $0.13 per share.
  • Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. AOMR dropped 13% to $12.81 after reporting a loss for the first quarter.
  • Digimarc Corporation DMRC dropped 12.4% to $17.70 following weak quarterly results.
  • Twitter, Inc. TWTR fell 9.2% to $40.93. After running the hard mile to mobilize finances for his Twitter buy, Elon Musk said early Friday the deal is on hold.
  • Xponential Fitness, Inc. XPOF dipped 8.9% to $15.15 after reporting a loss for the first quarter.
  • Regulus Therapeutics Inc. RGLS fell 8.4% to $0.2250. Regulus Therapeutics posted a Q1 loss of $0.05 per share.
  • Arteris, Inc. AIP declined 7.4% to $8.56.
  • Sky Harbour Group Corporation SKYH fell 5.5% to $8.16 after reporting Q1 results.

 

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Mid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas