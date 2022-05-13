56 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

by

Gainers Veru Inc. VERU shares jumped 62.5% to $14.67 after the company reported quarterly results on Thursday. Jefferies maintained Veru with a Buy and raised the price target from $33 to $55.

Inotiv, Inc. NOTV gained 36.6% to $16.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

Duolingo, Inc. DUOL rose 36.1% to $91.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Payoneer Global Inc. PAYO gained 31.3% to $4.7250 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Dave Inc. DAVE rose 28.2% to $3.00 following Q1 results.

Celularity Inc. CELU surged 26.8% to $7.32.

indie Semiconductor, Inc. INDI gained 25.9% to $6.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. TCRX jumped 25.7% to $2.64.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. LSPD jumped 25% to $20.22.

Blend Labs, Inc. BLND gained 24.4% to $3.7950 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and reaffirmed FY22 sales guidance.

Expensify, Inc. EXFY rose 24.3% to $18.95 after the company posted Q1 results and announced a $50 million buyback program.

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR jumped 24.1% to $212.47.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation DVAX gained 23.8% to $9.81. Dynavax Technologies is set to join S&P SmallCap 600.

SomaLogic, Inc. SLGC surged 23.8% to $5.63 after reporting Q1 results.

Silvergate Capital Corporation SI gained 23.8% to $78.93.

CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK gained 23.3% to $6.34. Cleanspark recently posted Q2 sales of $41.60 million.

Asana, Inc. ASAN climbed 23.3% to $24.51.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited AOSL jumped 23% to $40.83 after it was announced the company will replace Mimecast in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD shares rose 22.6% to $10.49 after a 13D filing showed Samuel Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX crypto exchange, disclosed a 7.6% stake in the company.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM shares gained 22.5% to $22.10 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised its revenue forecast for the fiscal year. The company also announced a multi-year extension of its partnership in the U.S. with Shopify.

CTI BioPharma Corp. CTIC rose 22.2% to $4.4750 following upbeat quarterly results.

Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY gained 21.4% to $5.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. CALA rose 20.7% to $0.1945. The company recently reported a net loss of $13.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Laird Superfood, Inc. LSF gained 20.4% to $2.65 following strong quarterly sales.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. VRDN jumped 20.4% to $12.72 following 1 earnings.

EQRx, Inc. EQRX gained 19.3% to $3.95 following Q1 results.

Cloudflare, Inc. NET jumped 18.4% to $67.19.

C3.ai, Inc. AI gained 17.9% to $17.17.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. LWLG gained 17.8% to $8.16.

WeWork Inc. WE jumped 17.7% to $6.63. WeWork posted a Q1 loss of $0.57 per share.

Graphite Bio, Inc. GRPH jumped 17.5% to $2.68 after the company posted a narrower Q1 loss.

Ryder System, Inc. R gained 17.2% to $83.75. Ryder 13D Filing from HG Vora showed the company issued proposal to acquire all shares of company's common stock at $86 per share.

The RealReal, Inc. REAL rose 16.9% to $3.7650 after dipping around 6% on Thursday.

Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY gained 16.1% to $7.20. Array Technologies recently reported Q1 earnings results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND gained 15.6% to $29.00. Beyond Meat recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Molecular Partners AG MOLN rose 15.4% to $6.91. Molecular Partners recently said its partner Novartis expects the FDA may require additional clinical data for the Emergency Use Application for ensovibep.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. BILL gained 15.4% to $115.28.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO rose 11.5% to $0.2401 after gaining around 8% on Thursday.

McEwen Mining Inc. MUX rose 10.5% to $0.51. McEwen Mining recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.04 per share.

Landos Biopharma, Inc. LABP rose 7.7% to $0.72 after the company said Q1 EPS results were higher year over year.

Redwire Corporation RDW rose 6.5% to $3.94 following Q1 results.

Losers LiqTech International, Inc. LIQT shares dipped 44.8% to $0.5052 after the company priced its public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.

Actelis Networks Inc. ASNS shares fell 29.3% to $2.8290 after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.

FIGS, Inc. FIGS dropped 27% to $9.38 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and cut FY22 sales guidance to below analyst estimates.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. BRLT fell 25.9% to $5.00 after the company reported issued Q2 and FY22 net sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON dipped 21.6% to $6.95.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO fell 13.5% to $0.2161. Stealth BioTherapeutics shares jumped around 32% on Thursday after the company announced the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation for elamipretide for the treatment duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Enfusion, Inc. ENFN dropped 13.1% to $8.70 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX shares fell 13.1% to $0.1929. Salarius Pharmaceuticals posted a Q1 loss of $0.13 per share.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. AOMR dropped 13% to $12.81 after reporting a loss for the first quarter.

Digimarc Corporation DMRC dropped 12.4% to $17.70 following weak quarterly results.

Twitter, Inc. TWTR fell 9.2% to $40.93. After running the hard mile to mobilize finances for his Twitter buy, Elon Musk said early Friday the deal is on hold.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. XPOF dipped 8.9% to $15.15 after reporting a loss for the first quarter.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. RGLS fell 8.4% to $0.2250. Regulus Therapeutics posted a Q1 loss of $0.05 per share.

Arteris, Inc. AIP declined 7.4% to $8.56.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation SKYH fell 5.5% to $8.16 after reporting Q1 results.

