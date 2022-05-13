QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Jefferies Downgrades Vodafone For First Time In 2 Years

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 13, 2022 11:29 AM | 1 min read
  • Jefferies downgraded Vodafone Group Plc VOD for the first time in two years, citing the telecom group's vulnerability in tackling rising inflation and headwinds in Germany, Reuters notes.
  • Analyst Jerry Dellis noted that Vodafone is facing intense competition in several key markets amid rising costs. He downgraded the company to Hold from Buy.
  • Also Read: Vodafone Mulls Merging UK Unit With CK Hutchison's Three
  • Vodafone's lean cost base lacks the main inflation safety valves available to an incumbent peer.
  • Vodafone will need to spend more to fight off German rivals.
  • Price Action: VOD shares traded lower by 0.47% at $14.63 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsDowngradesAnalyst RatingsTech