Toshiba Bags Interest From 10 Potential Investors: Reuters

Toshiba Corp TOSYY bagged interest from 10 potential investors after canvassing buyout offers, Reuters reports.

The deadline for submitting non-binding proposals is May 30.

Toshiba, bedeviled by accounting and governance crises since 2015, set up a special committee to explore strategic options, including potential deals to go private after shareholders voted down a management-backed restructuring plan.

The report noted U.S. private equity firms Bain, Blackstone Inc. BX , and KKR & Co. Inc. KKR were considering a bid for Toshiba.

Price Action: TOSYY shares closed higher by 1.71% at $20.83 on Thursday.

