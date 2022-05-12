- STMicroelectronics N.V. STM targeted over $20 billion in annual sales by 2027, building on the strength of its strategy focused on Industrial and Automotive as a broad range leader and selective leadership positions in Personal Electronics and Communications Equipment, Computers & Peripherals.
- The Apple Inc AAPL and Tesla Inc TSLA supplier's mid-term sales target represents a 30% increase from the top range of its expectations for this year, at $15.3 billion.
- STMicro looks to generate an operating margin of over 30% by 2027.
- STMicro ramped up its production to meet soaring demand for chips and sensors reflected via an increased number of smartphones, cars, and growing connected devices, Reuters reports.
- The electrification of the car industry, new mobile networks, and a boom in cloud services are driving up orders for the group's chips.
- CEO Jean-Marc Chery expected sales of silicon carbide chips to improve the charging capacity of batteries in electric vehicles and the time between charges, to reach $1 billion in 2023, one year earlier than previously expected.
- Price Action: STM shares traded higher by 4.28% at $36.56 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.