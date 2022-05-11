RBC Capital Cuts Hudbay Minerals Price Target By 14%

- RBC Capital analyst Sam Crittenden lowered the price target for HudBay Minerals Inc HBM HBM to C$12 from C$14.
- The analyst maintained the Outperform rating on the shares.
- Crittenden stated that, despite what should be the year's weakest quarter, he continues to expect strong FCF and production growth from Hudbay in 2022.
- The analyst believes Hudbay Minerals can create additional value by de-risking the Copper World project in Arizona, starting with a PEA in the coming weeks.
- Price Action: HBM shares closed higher by 1.96% at C$7.04 on TSX and higher by 2.26% at $5.42 on NYSE on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.