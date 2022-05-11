QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

RBC Capital Cuts Hudbay Minerals Price Target By 14%

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 11, 2022 4:11 PM | 1 min read
  • RBC Capital analyst Sam Crittenden lowered the price target for HudBay Minerals Inc HBM HBM to C$12 from C$14.
  • The analyst maintained the Outperform rating on the shares.
  • Crittenden stated that, despite what should be the year's weakest quarter, he continues to expect strong FCF and production growth from Hudbay in 2022.
  • The analyst believes Hudbay Minerals can create additional value by de-risking the Copper World project in Arizona, starting with a PEA in the coming weeks.
  • Price Action: HBM shares closed higher by 1.96% at C$7.04 on TSX and higher by 2.26% at $5.42 on NYSE on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCanadaAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationSmall CapAnalyst Ratings