Google Looks To Tap India's Cricket Frenzy By Pitting Itself Against Amazon, Disney, Sony

- Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL looks to bid for the broadcast rights of the Indian Premier League, Bloomberg reports.
- Google's interest in India's top cricket league intensifies the fight for a sports event that has emerged as the world's third-largest, trailing only the Premier League and the National Football League in terms of viewers.
- Alphabet purchased the bid-related documents from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
- 2021's edition of the IPL brought in 600 million viewers, according to BCCI.
- BCCI values the IPL at about $7 billion and will auction its broadcast and live streaming rights for 2023-2027, starting June 12.
- Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Walt Disney Company DIS, India's Reliance Industries Ltd, Sony Group Corporation SONY, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Dream11, and SuperSport have also purchased these information dockets from BCCI.
- Price Action: GOOG shares closed lower by 0.54% at $2,279.22 on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.