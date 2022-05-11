QQQ
Google Looks To Tap India's Cricket Frenzy By Pitting Itself Against Amazon, Disney, Sony

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 11, 2022 4:20 PM | 1 min read
  • Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL looks to bid for the broadcast rights of the Indian Premier League, Bloomberg reports
  • Google's interest in India's top cricket league intensifies the fight for a sports event that has emerged as the world's third-largest, trailing only the Premier League and the National Football League in terms of viewers. 
  • Alphabet purchased the bid-related documents from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
  • 2021's edition of the IPL brought in 600 million viewers, according to BCCI.
  • BCCI values the IPL at about $7 billion and will auction its broadcast and live streaming rights for 2023-2027, starting June 12. 
  • Amazon.com Inc AMZNWalt Disney Company DIS, India's Reliance Industries Ltd, Sony Group Corporation SONY, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Dream11, and SuperSport have also purchased these information dockets from BCCI.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares closed lower by 0.54% at $2,279.22 on Wednesday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia