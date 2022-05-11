Privacy Activists Caution Against Zoom's Latest Tool

by

Activists have warned against Zoom Video Communications, Inc's ZM analyzing emotion and engagement feature of triggering bias and violating personal privacy, Bloomberg reports.

Zoom introduced Zoom IQ, a post-call analysis of speaker sentiment powered by artificial intelligence for salespeople.

Zoom IQ offered metrics like engagement or patience to improve future communication and deal-making.

More than 25 organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union and the Electronic Privacy Information Center, called on Zoom to abandon the feature as emotion analysis lacked scientific backing and presented the potential for discrimination and the release of personal data.

Price Action: ZM shares traded closed lower by 6.48% at $84.80 on Wednesday.

