Markets Finish Mixed Following Brutal 3-Day Losing Streak

U.S. indices finished Tuesday’s trading session mixed. Markets have been volatile after the Federal Reserve last Wednesday announced it would raise the key interest rate by 50 basis points. A recent gain in treasury yields has also weighed on technology and growth stocks.

The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 1.30% to 12,345; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ gained 1.21% to $300.76

gained 1.21% to $300.76 The S&P 500 traded higher by 0.25% to 4,001; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY gained 0.23% to $399.09

gained 0.23% to $399.09 The Dow Jones composite finished lower by 0.37% to 11,023; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA finished lower by 0.24% at $321.83

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

SYSCO Corporation SYY, Fortinet Inc FTNT and Microchip Technology Inc. MCHP were among the top gainers for the SPY.

Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY, Altria Group Inc MO and Newell Brands Inc NWL were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere On The Street

