30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2022 6:20 AM | 4 min read

Gainers

  • Vroom, Inc. VRM shares rose 38% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP SNMP rose 22.6% to $0.50 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Monday.
  • Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW rose 22.6% to $0.14 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Monday.
  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA shares rose 16.1% to $0.23 in pre-market trading after dipping around 12% on Monday.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO rose 15.6% to $0.2624 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Monday.
  • Drive Shack Inc. DS rose 15% to $1.30 in pre-market trading.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO rose 14.8% to $0.5360 in pre-market trading after tumbling 23% on Monday.
  • Clover Health Investments, Corp. CLOV rose 14.8% to $2.77 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and reaffirmed its FY22 guidance.
  • NewAge, Inc. NBEV rose 14.4% to $0.40 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Monday.
  • Biora Therapeutics BIOR rose 13.8% to $0.8650 in pre-market trading following a 14% decline on Monday.
  • Athenex, Inc. ATNX rose 13.6% to $0.5299 in pre-market trading.
  • Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT rose 13.3% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • GoldMining Inc. GLDG rose 13.1% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after dipping 10% on Monday.
  • Himax Technologies, Inc. HIMX rose 12.5% to $9.21 in pre-market trading.
  • Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR rose 12.1% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after dipping 22% on Monday.
  • LivePerson, Inc. LPSN rose 12% to $18.26 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
  • Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX rose 11.4% to $5.18 in pre-market trading after declining 22% on Monday.
  • Cenntro Electric Group Limited CENN rose 8.8% to $1.61 in pre-market trading. Nuvve Holding Corp. and Cenntro reported an alliance to accelerate adoption of commercial electric vehicles.
  • Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM rose 7.1% to $0.90 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Monday.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST shares fell 47.8% to $40.24 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX shares fell 40% to $6.45 in pre-market trading after the company Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Novavax, Inc. NVAX fell 21% to $42.10 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat results for its first quarter on Monday.
  • CarGurus, Inc. CARG fell 18.7% to $24.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 adjusted EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV fell 15.5% to $4.58 in pre-market trading after jumping 44% on Monday.
  • Aterian, Inc. ATER shares fell 14.5% to $3.41 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Groupon, Inc. GRPN fell 14.4% to $13.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued weak FY22 sales guidance.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM fell 12.4% to $18.00 in pre-market trading after Upstart reported financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates.
  • LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. LOGC fell 7.1% to $0.62 in pre-market trading. LogicBio Therapeutics shares jumped over 34% on Monday after the company announced the FDA lifted the clinical hold on its LB-001 Investigational New Drug Application, allowing patient enrollment to resume in the Phase 1/2 SUNRISE trial for pediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia.
  • OceanPal Inc. OP fell 7% to $0.5209 in pre-market trading.
  • 3D Systems Corporation DDD shares fell 6.6% to $9.55 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.

