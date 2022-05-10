30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Vroom, Inc. VRM shares rose 38% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP SNMP rose 22.6% to $0.50 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Monday.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW rose 22.6% to $0.14 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Monday.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA shares rose 16.1% to $0.23 in pre-market trading after dipping around 12% on Monday.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO rose 15.6% to $0.2624 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Monday.
- Drive Shack Inc. DS rose 15% to $1.30 in pre-market trading.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO rose 14.8% to $0.5360 in pre-market trading after tumbling 23% on Monday.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. CLOV rose 14.8% to $2.77 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and reaffirmed its FY22 guidance.
- NewAge, Inc. NBEV rose 14.4% to $0.40 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Monday.
- Biora Therapeutics BIOR rose 13.8% to $0.8650 in pre-market trading following a 14% decline on Monday.
- Athenex, Inc. ATNX rose 13.6% to $0.5299 in pre-market trading.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT rose 13.3% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- GoldMining Inc. GLDG rose 13.1% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after dipping 10% on Monday.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. HIMX rose 12.5% to $9.21 in pre-market trading.
- Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR rose 12.1% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after dipping 22% on Monday.
- LivePerson, Inc. LPSN rose 12% to $18.26 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX rose 11.4% to $5.18 in pre-market trading after declining 22% on Monday.
- Cenntro Electric Group Limited CENN rose 8.8% to $1.61 in pre-market trading. Nuvve Holding Corp. and Cenntro reported an alliance to accelerate adoption of commercial electric vehicles.
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM rose 7.1% to $0.90 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Monday.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Losers
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST shares fell 47.8% to $40.24 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX shares fell 40% to $6.45 in pre-market trading after the company Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX fell 21% to $42.10 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat results for its first quarter on Monday.
- CarGurus, Inc. CARG fell 18.7% to $24.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 adjusted EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV fell 15.5% to $4.58 in pre-market trading after jumping 44% on Monday.
- Aterian, Inc. ATER shares fell 14.5% to $3.41 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Groupon, Inc. GRPN fell 14.4% to $13.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued weak FY22 sales guidance.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM fell 12.4% to $18.00 in pre-market trading after Upstart reported financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. LOGC fell 7.1% to $0.62 in pre-market trading. LogicBio Therapeutics shares jumped over 34% on Monday after the company announced the FDA lifted the clinical hold on its LB-001 Investigational New Drug Application, allowing patient enrollment to resume in the Phase 1/2 SUNRISE trial for pediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia.
- OceanPal Inc. OP fell 7% to $0.5209 in pre-market trading.
- 3D Systems Corporation DDD shares fell 6.6% to $9.55 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Information TechnologyInternet Software & ServicesPre-Market MoversSemiconductorsTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas