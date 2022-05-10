30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Vroom, Inc. VRM shares rose 38% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP SNMP rose 22.6% to $0.50 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Monday.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW rose 22.6% to $0.14 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Monday.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA shares rose 16.1% to $0.23 in pre-market trading after dipping around 12% on Monday.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO rose 15.6% to $0.2624 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Monday.

Drive Shack Inc. DS rose 15% to $1.30 in pre-market trading.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO rose 14.8% to $0.5360 in pre-market trading after tumbling 23% on Monday.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. CLOV rose 14.8% to $2.77 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and reaffirmed its FY22 guidance.

NewAge, Inc. NBEV rose 14.4% to $0.40 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Monday.

Biora Therapeutics BIOR rose 13.8% to $0.8650 in pre-market trading following a 14% decline on Monday.

Athenex, Inc. ATNX rose 13.6% to $0.5299 in pre-market trading.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT rose 13.3% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

GoldMining Inc. GLDG rose 13.1% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after dipping 10% on Monday.

Himax Technologies, Inc. HIMX rose 12.5% to $9.21 in pre-market trading.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR rose 12.1% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after dipping 22% on Monday.

LivePerson, Inc. LPSN rose 12% to $18.26 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.

Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX rose 11.4% to $5.18 in pre-market trading after declining 22% on Monday.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited CENN rose 8.8% to $1.61 in pre-market trading. Nuvve Holding Corp. and Cenntro reported an alliance to accelerate adoption of commercial electric vehicles.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM rose 7.1% to $0.90 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Monday.

Losers