This Tesla Rival Looks To Expand Footprint Outside US Amid Demand For EVs

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2022 6:08 AM | 1 min read
  • Lucid Group Inc LCID is planning to launch its luxury electric sedans in Europe later in 2022, Reuters reported.
  • The Tesla, Inc.TSLA rival aims to expand its footprint outside the U.S. amid strong global demand for electric vehicles (EVs).
  • The company plans to launch its Lucid Air Dream Edition P and R sedans in limited numbers for customers in Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Norway in late 2022.
  • The report noted Lucid would price its Air Dream Edition P/R at about €218,000 ($230,208.00) in Germany.
  • Lucid last week reiterated its 2022 production volume outlook of 12,000 to 14,000 vehicles.
  • Price Action: LCID shares are trading higher by 2.29% at $16.73 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

