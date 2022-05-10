Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

The NFIB small business optimism index for April is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The optimism index has fallen short of market estimates in the last three reports. Analysts expect April's reading declining to 92.9 from March's 93.2.

New York Fed President John Williams is set to speak at 7:40 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 7:00 p.m. ET.

