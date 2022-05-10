Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

- The NFIB small business optimism index for April is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The optimism index has fallen short of market estimates in the last three reports. Analysts expect April's reading declining to 92.9 from March's 93.2.
- New York Fed President John Williams is set to speak at 7:40 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 7:00 p.m. ET.
