Farmmi Bags Multi-Product Order For Israel Export

Farmmi Inc FAMI has bagged a new multi-product order for its popular dried Shiitake mushrooms and dried black fungus.

“Investments to expand our capacity and enhance our manufacturing, storage and logistics give us the ability to leverage our infrastructure to support overall customer and market growth,” said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.

Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er and other agricultural products.

Price Action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 8.25% at $0.09 on the last check Monday.

