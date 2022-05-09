Krispy Kreme Debuts 'Oh, Honey! Collection' Of Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme Inc DNUT is rolling out its latest product line with the limited edition "Oh, Honey! Collection."

What Happened: According to the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company, the new collection will consist of three products:

• Honey Pull Apart Doughnut: Glazed, light and airy honey doughnut clusters drizzled with salted honey icing.

• Honey Bee Doughnut: A glazed doughnut dipped in yellow icing, decorated with black buttercream then finished with two mini cookie "wings."

• Honey Cake Doughnut: A glazed sour cream cake doughnut drizzled with honey icing and finished with an oat crisp topping.

The products will be available in a limited-edition run beginning May 9. The Honey Bee and Honey Cake doughnuts are available as part of a one-dozen purchase while the Honey Pull Apart Doughnut is available individually and in a special four-doughnut package.

Why It Happened: The company added it will wrap the new doughnuts in bee-friendly wildflower seed paper that can be planted, while the chain itself will plant flower gardens at select shops to encourage pollinator bees.

"Our innovation team has been hard at work to create our first-ever honey doughnut collection, and so have honeybees," said Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena. "So, help the honeybees by planting the flower seeds that we give you when you buy these delicious doughnuts."