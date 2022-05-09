Updated AirPods Pro will launch in the fall alongside new colors for the AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones, according to Apple Inc AAPL-focused journalist Mark Gurman.

What Happened: The fall launch for AirPods Pro was likely because the original model was released in fall 2019. Gurman said, “the batteries are already in trouble for some early adopters,” in his weekly newsletter, according to an Apple Insider report.

The AirPods Max refresh would reportedly encompass new colors. However, the analyst did not elaborate on what the new colors would be.

Why It Matters: AirPods Pro rumors have claimed stemless design, lossless audio playback support, health-related features and improved on-device intelligence, noted Apple Insider.

On the AirPods Max side, details are thin, but lossless audio support and battery upgrades could be in the works, according to Apple Insider.

Apple’s over-the-ear wireless headphones were introduced just in time for the holiday season of 2020 at an eye-popping price tag of $549 in five colors.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said last month that Apple may discontinue the AirPods Pro line after launching the second iteration in the second half of 2022 as orders for the AirPods 3 version have been cut by over 30% due to weak demand.

Price Action: On Friday, Apple shares closed 0.3% higher at $157.28 in the regular trading and fell 0.2% in extended trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

