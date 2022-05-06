Romeo Power Bags Lithium Battery Supply Contract From EV Manufacturer

- Romeo Power Inc RMO has bagged a lithium-ion batteries supply contract from a U.S. manufacturer of Low-Speed Electric Vehicles (LSEVs). The financial terms were not disclosed.
- Romeo will be the sole provider of batteries for the manufacturer's next-generation vehicle.
- Romeo Power CEO Susan Brennan stated, "This partnership allows Romeo to fulfill our customer's need for versatile commercial battery products sourced in North America."
- Romeo Power noted its lithium-ion battery solutions suit the fit, form, and function needed for the customer's vehicles while delivering high performance and superior safety properties.
- Price Action: RMO shares are trading higher by 4.54% at $1.19 on the last check Friday.
