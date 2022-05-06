Chaos Erupts At Apple Plant In China Due To Strict Lockdown

- Hundreds of workers at Quanta Computer Inc's QUCPY Shanghai factory manufacturing Apple Inc AAPL devices clashed with authorities and flooded past isolation barriers after weeks under lockdown on May 5, Bloomberg reports.
- Quanta is a critical partner for Apple, generating over 50% of its revenue from the iPhone-maker as it assembled MacBooks and other devices.
- Twitter Inc TWTR and Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL YouTube videos showed workers rushing through barriers and tangled with guards in white protective gear who tried to keep them inside.
- A worker disclosed that people were worried about further tightening due to positive Covid cases on the campus.
- Tensions at the Quanta factory in the Songjiang district of Shanghai boiled over after workers tried to return to dormitories after their shifts.
- Operations at the facility returned to normal by May 6 morning.
- The government assumed a central role in managing the plant's operations. The factory has been operating under tight restrictions since April.
- China's "closed loop" system requiring workers to live and sleep on-site or in nearby accommodation that they were shuttled to helped Shanghai restart production at more than 70% of its industrial manufacturing facilities.
- About 90% of 660 "key" industrial companies have resumed output, Bloomberg noted.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.17% at $158.68 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.