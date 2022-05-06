5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

Seneca Foods SENEA - P/E: 7.7 Lifevantage LFVN - P/E: 6.06 China Online Education Gr COE - P/E: 1.92 RLX Technology RLX - P/E: 8.93 Lincoln Educational Servs LINC - P/E: 6.4

Seneca Foods saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.31 in Q2 to $2.14 now. Lifevantage saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.05 in Q2 to $0.12 now. China Online Education Gr saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.13 in Q2 to $0.55 now. RLX Technology's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.06, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.05. Lincoln Educational Servs has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.73, which has increased by 563.64% compared to Q3, which was 0.11.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.