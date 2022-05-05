good natured Products Upsizes Bought Deal Offering

- good natured Products Inc. GDNP amended the terms of its previously announced offering of units.
- Under the amended terms, a syndicate of underwriters has agreed to purchase 22.5 million units for C$0.40 per unit on a bought deal basis for aggregate gross proceeds of C$9 million.
- Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds to fund the acquisition of FormTex Plastics Corporation, working capital, and initiatives to improve its operational efficiency.
- The company expects the closing of the offering to occur on or about May 12, 2022.
- Price Action: GDNP shares closed lower by 11% at C$0.40 on TSXV on Thursday.
