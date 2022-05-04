Markets Stage Big Rally Following Historic 50 Basis Point Rate Hike

U.S. indices rallied sharply into Wednesday's close after the Federal Reserve announced it would raise the key interest rate by 50 basis points.

The Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.5% to a new range of between 0.75% and 1.0%, its first rate hike of at least half a percentage point in more than 20 years. The Fed also said it will begin reducing the size of its balance sheet starting on June 1... Read More

The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 3.19% to 12,964; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 3.38% to $329.60

(NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 3.38% to $329.60 The S&P 500 traded higher by 2.99% to 4,300; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 3.03% to $428.99

(NASDAQ: SPY) gained 3.03% to $428.99 The Dow Jones composite finished higher by 2.79% to 11,669; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 2.82% at $340.59

Here are some of the day's winners and losers, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq-100.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) and Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) were among the top losers for the QQQ.

Elsewhere On The Street

