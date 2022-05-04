 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2022 10:48am   Comments
Share:
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

  1. Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) - P/E: 7.79
  2. Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 3.87
  3. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) - P/E: 6.46
  4. Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) - P/E: 8.73
  5. NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) - P/E: 4.15

Most recently, Energy Co of Minas Gerais reported earnings per share at $0.05, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.84%, which has decreased by 5.63% from 6.47% in the previous quarter.

Pampa Energia saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.36 in Q3 to $0.7 now. Brookfield Renewable saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.21 in Q3 to $-0.12 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.8%, which has increased by 0.9% from last quarter's yield of 2.9%.

This quarter, Vidler Water Resources experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $-0.06 in Q3 and is now $1.85. This quarter, NRG Energy experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $6.6 in Q3 and is now $-1.74. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.53%, which has decreased by 0.1% from last quarter's yield of 3.63%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (CIG + PAM)

20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks
A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector
5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; ISM Services PMI Rises To 58.3 In March
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com