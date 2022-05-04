 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FAA Requires US Airlines To Upgrade And Replace Radio Altimeters: Reuters
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2022 7:37am   Comments
Share:
FAA Requires US Airlines To Upgrade And Replace Radio Altimeters: Reuters
  • The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) plans to meet with telecom and airline industry officials to discuss a campaign to modify and eventually replace some airplane radio altimeters that could face interference from C-Band 5G wireless service, Reuters reported.
  • The altimeters provide data on a plane's height above the ground and are critical for bad-weather landings. Still, airline fears about wireless interference from a planned 5G rollout caused issues at certain US airports earlier this year.
  • According to a previously unreported letter from the FAA's senior aviation safety officer Chris Rocheleau, reviewed by Reuters, the FAA intends to use the meeting to establish "an achievable timeframe to retrofit/replace radar altimeters in the US fleet." It also asked that aviation representatives "to offer options and commit to actions necessary to meet these objectives."
  • AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) voluntarily agreed in January to delay through July 5 switching on some wireless towers and depowering others near airports, averting what airlines had warned would cause a potentially "catastrophic" aviation safety crisis.
  • The planned three-and-a-half-hour roundtable meeting will also include a discussion on prioritizing retrofits with antenna filters, which mitigate potential interference from 5G.
  • Price Action: T shares are trading higher by 0.31% at $19.39 and VZ higher by 0.17% at $47.25 during the premarket session on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (T + VZ)

Markets Finish Marginally Higher As Investors Anticipate Federal Reserve Meeting
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Western Digital Rallies On Activist Investor's Entry
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
BZ Chart Of The Day: Is AT&T About To Refill The Gap?
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com