Snapchat Parent Brings A New Slate Of Original Content For You And Details AR Shopping Tools

Snapchat parent Snap, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAP) announced at the 2022 NewFronts on Tuesday several initiatives that are underway at the company.

The event, organized by the Interactive Advertising Bureau, serves as a digital content marketplace that gives media buyers a first look at the digital content from the high and mighty in the media and entertainment industry.

New Original Content: Snap announced at the event a slate of new and returning original content that includes "Aring Simone Biles," featuring the Olympian, Canadian original "RECLAIM(ED)," a docuseries named "Run For Office," and "LA'RON IN A MILLION."

With over 150 Snap Originals to date, Snap continues to lead the way in made-for-mobile shows. We are excited to bring more stories your way with new shows like “Daring Simone Biles," “Run for Office,” and more! pic.twitter.com/xC13fjpajJ — Snapchat for Business (@SnapForBusiness) May 3, 2022

Snap also said for the first time, the NFL and NBA will collaborate with it on Spotlight challenges. Snapchat's Spotlight is a Tik Tok-like service that allows users to create short videos. The company has extended its content deals with NFL, NBA and WNBA.

Snap Details AR Tools: Snap shared more details about its immersive augmented reality tools, which it discussed at its Snap Partner Summit in late April.

The company noted that its AR shopping tools not only tell the brand story of the advertisers but also invite the audience to live it. Including AR lenses alongside video ads can result in engaging and memorable campaigns that drive powerful results, it added.

Today, we shared how Snapchat goes beyond just telling your brand’s story — our immersive augmented reality tools invite your audience to live it. Include AR Lenses alongside your Video Ads for engaging and memorable campaigns that drive powerful results. pic.twitter.com/BxGJYcPo58 — Snapchat for Business (@SnapForBusiness) May 3, 2022

Snap delved into its in-app virtual try-on experience called "Dress Up," its 3D Asset Manager improvements, and camera kit for AR shopping, among other things. Over 250 million users have used AR Shopping Lenses more than five billion times since 2021, the company said.

Snap also announced a partnership with Cameo for business, called the "Snap Cameo Advertising Program" that will give advertisers access to a pool of talent to create engaging and high-performing ads.

In premarket trading, Snap stock was edging up 0.04% to $28.95, according to Benzinga Pro data.

