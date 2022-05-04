 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Snapchat Parent Brings A New Slate Of Original Content For You And Details AR Shopping Tools
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2022 6:39am   Comments
Share:
Snapchat Parent Brings A New Slate Of Original Content For You And Details AR Shopping Tools

Snapchat parent Snap, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAP) announced at the 2022 NewFronts on Tuesday several initiatives that are underway at the company.

The event, organized by the Interactive Advertising Bureau, serves as a digital content marketplace that gives media buyers a first look at the digital content from the high and mighty in the media and entertainment industry.

New Original Content: Snap announced at the event a slate of new and returning original content that includes "Aring Simone Biles," featuring the Olympian, Canadian original "RECLAIM(ED)," a docuseries named "Run For Office," and "LA'RON IN A MILLION."

Snap also said for the first time, the NFL and NBA will collaborate with it on Spotlight challenges. Snapchat's Spotlight is a Tik Tok-like service that allows users to create short videos. The company has extended its content deals with NFL, NBA and WNBA.

Related Link: Instagram Reels Vs. TikTok Vs. YouTube Shorts Vs. Snapchat Spotlight: How Social Video Apps Stack Up

Snap Details AR Tools: Snap shared more details about its immersive augmented reality tools, which it discussed at its Snap Partner Summit in late April.

The company noted that its AR shopping tools not only tell the brand story of the advertisers but also invite the audience to live it. Including AR lenses alongside video ads can result in engaging and memorable campaigns that drive powerful results, it added.

Snap delved into its in-app virtual try-on experience called "Dress Up," its 3D Asset Manager improvements, and camera kit for AR shopping, among other things. Over 250 million users have used AR Shopping Lenses more than five billion times since 2021, the company said.

Snap also announced a partnership with Cameo for business, called the "Snap Cameo Advertising Program" that will give advertisers access to a pool of talent to create engaging and high-performing ads.

In premarket trading, Snap stock was edging up 0.04% to $28.95, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read more of Benzinga's consumer tech-oriented coverage here.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNAP)

Why Snap Stock Looks Set To Bounce Soon: Here's How To Trade This Pattern
Here's How Many Users Twitter Has And How Twitter's Monetizable User Base Has Grown Over The Last 5 Quarters
Snap And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Looking At Snap's Recent Whale Trades
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
What You Need To Know To Trade Twitter Ahead Of Thursday's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Augmented Reality Consumer TechEntertainment News Social Media Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com