Snap To Offer Opportunities For Creators To Earn
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) announced Spotlight Challenges which will offer Snapchatters the chance to win cash prizes for creating top-performing Spotlight Snaps using specific Lenses, Sounds, or #Topics.
- In other words, Snap will offer prizes for making a short-form video for its in-app TikTok rival, called Spotlight.
- The challenges champion Snapchatters to create Snaps that highlight their unique voice, perspective, personality, and creativity.
- The total prize amount available for each Spotlight Challenge will typically range from $1,000- $25,000, with occasionally a more considerable sum for a particular Challenge. The minimum prize is $250.
- Snap will launch Spotlight Challenges for Snapchatters 16+ in the U.S., with more markets in the following months.
- Price Action: SNAP shares closed lower by 0.38% at $73.13 on Wednesday.
- Photo by Souvik Banerjee from Pixabay
