Snap To Offer Opportunities For Creators To Earn
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 5:23pm   Comments
  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAPannounced Spotlight Challenges which will offer Snapchatters the chance to win cash prizes for creating top-performing Spotlight Snaps using specific Lenses, Sounds, or #Topics. 
  • In other words, Snap will offer prizes for making a short-form video for its in-app TikTok rival, called Spotlight.
  • The challenges champion Snapchatters to create Snaps that highlight their unique voice, perspective, personality, and creativity.
  • The total prize amount available for each Spotlight Challenge will typically range from $1,000- $25,000, with occasionally a more considerable sum for a particular Challenge. The minimum prize is $250.
  • Snap will launch Spotlight Challenges for Snapchatters 16+ in the U.S., with more markets in the following months. 
  • Price Action: SNAP shares closed lower by 0.38% at $73.13 on Wednesday.
  • Photo by Souvik Banerjee from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs TikTokNews Tech

