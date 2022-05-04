Tesla's Model Y Zips Past Sibling Model 3 As Best-Selling EV In Q1: Report

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model Y crossover for the first time outsold its sibling Model 3 sedan to become the best-selling global electric vehicle in the first quarter, CleanTechnica.com reported on Tuesday, citing electric vehicle data tracking firm EV-Volumes.com.

What Happened: Austin, Texas-based Tesla registered 169,682 Model Ys in the three months ended March 31, a jump of 8.5% year-on-year.

In comparison Model 3 registrations rose 6.4% to 127,936 units in the first quarter.

In March Model Y registrations soared about 11% to 92,221 units while those of Model 3 rose 9.6% to 81,713 units.

The Hongguang Mini EV built by Wuling — a partnership between China’s state-owned SAIC Motor and General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) — bagged the third spot in terms of registrations at 100,361 units, a jump of 5% in the first quarter.

Why It Matters: This is the first time in a single quarter that the Model Y registration numbers are higher than Model 3, which is Tesla’s most affordable EV on sale.

Elon Musk-led Tesla delivered 310,048 electric cars in the first quarter, a jump of 4% year-on-year. Model 3 and Model Y consolidated deliveries were 295,324 EVs, a jump of 3%. Tesla does not break down the individual model-wise breakup.

Price Action: Tesla closed 0.7% higher at $909.25 on Tuesday.

Photo courtesy: Tesla