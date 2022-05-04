 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla's Model Y Zips Past Sibling Model 3 As Best-Selling EV In Q1: Report
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 04, 2022 5:42am   Comments
Share:
Tesla's Model Y Zips Past Sibling Model 3 As Best-Selling EV In Q1: Report

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model Y crossover for the first time outsold its sibling Model 3 sedan to become the best-selling global electric vehicle in the first quarter, CleanTechnica.com reported on Tuesday, citing electric vehicle data tracking firm EV-Volumes.com.

What Happened: Austin, Texas-based Tesla registered 169,682 Model Ys in the three months ended March 31, a jump of 8.5% year-on-year. 

In comparison Model 3 registrations rose 6.4% to 127,936 units in the first quarter. 

In March Model Y registrations soared about 11% to 92,221 units while those of Model 3 rose 9.6% to 81,713 units.

The Hongguang Mini EV built by Wuling — a partnership between China’s state-owned SAIC Motor and General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) — bagged the third spot in terms of registrations at 100,361 units, a jump of 5% in the first quarter. 

See Also: Elon Musk Says Tesla Likely To Make Over 1.5M Cars This Year

Why It Matters: This is the first time in a single quarter that the Model Y registration numbers are higher than Model 3, which is Tesla’s most affordable EV on sale. 

Elon Musk-led Tesla delivered 310,048 electric cars in the first quarter, a jump of 4% year-on-year. Model 3 and Model Y consolidated deliveries were 295,324 EVs, a jump of 3%. Tesla does not break down the individual model-wise breakup. 

See Also: Tesla Zips Past The Million Mark For Both Output And Deliveries Over Past 12 Months

Price Action: Tesla closed 0.7% higher at $909.25 on Tuesday.

Photo courtesy: Tesla

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Elon Musk Bashes Apple Once Again — Says iPhone Maker Imposes '30% Tax On The Internet'
Analyst Significantly Lowers Delivery, Profit Estimates For Nio Rival Li Auto: What You Should Know
No More Free Twitter? Elon Musk Says These Types Of Users May Have To Shell Out Money To Use The Platform
Tesla Confirms Plans For New Shanghai Plant That Would Double China Capacity
Nio Down 1.6%, Xpeng Falls 3%: Why Hong Kong EV Stocks Are Slipping Today
Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Met Ukraine Leaders To Discuss Rebuilding Projects 'After The War'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Model 3News Retail Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com