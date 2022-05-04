Edward Snowden On Roe V. Wade Draft Opinion: 'Most Fundamental Of Our Freedoms Are Inabrogable'

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden continued his criticism of the Supreme Court's plan to overturn Roe V. Wade on Tuesday.

"Neither a law nor a court can truly justify the revocation of a human right; the most fundamental of our freedoms are inabrogable," Snowden said. "The repression of such an essential liberty may be effective, for a time, but it cannot be legitimate."

Snowden also retweeted a post from the Electronic Frontier Foundation Director of Cybersecurity Eva Galperin on the matter.

"I know that I say this all the time, but that’s only because it’s what gets me through the times when everything seems to be on fire," Galperin had said. "No one is coming to save us. That’s why we have to save each other."

This follows an earlier comment from Snowden where he said "someone may have put a lot on the line to warn you of this. It doesn't matter who they are or why they did it: their role is complete. What matters now is how you respond."

The draft opinion authored by has been severely criticized by Democratic lawmakers including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). President Joe Biden said a "whole range of rights" would be impacted if Roe V. Wade decision, which ensures constitutional protection to abortion rights for women, is overturned.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia