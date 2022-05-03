Edward Snowden Reacts To Roe V. Wade: 'Someone May Have Put A Lot On The Line To Warn You Of This'

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden early Tuesday reacted to a Politico report — citing a leaked draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito — that said the Supreme Court is planning to overturn the historic 1973 judgment of Roe V. Wade.

"Someone may have put a lot on the line to warn you of this. It doesn't matter who they are or why they did it: their role is complete," Snowden, who now resides in Russia said. "What matters now is how you respond."

The Roe V. Wade judgment ensured constitutional protection to abortion rights for women.

This is the first time Snowden has tweeted in over two months. The computer intelligence consultant sent out his last tweet in February to address Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which was in contrast to his predictions.

