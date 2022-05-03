 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Edward Snowden Reacts To Roe V. Wade: 'Someone May Have Put A Lot On The Line To Warn You Of This'

Benzinga Overnight Desk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2022 3:20am   Comments
Share:
Edward Snowden Reacts To Roe V. Wade: 'Someone May Have Put A Lot On The Line To Warn You Of This'

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden early Tuesday reacted to a Politico report — citing a leaked draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito — that said the Supreme Court is planning to overturn the historic 1973 judgment of Roe V. Wade.

"Someone may have put a lot on the line to warn you of this. It doesn't matter who they are or why they did it: their role is complete," Snowden, who now resides in Russia said. "What matters now is how you respond."

The Roe V. Wade judgment ensured constitutional protection to abortion rights for women.

This is the first time Snowden has tweeted in over two months. The computer intelligence consultant sent out his last tweet in February to address Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which was in contrast to his predictions.

Read Next: Roe V. Wade Leak Draws Reactions: Elizabeth Warren Says 'Not Going Back,' Bernie Sanders Wants Codification, And More

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Supreme Court Planning To Overturn Roe V. Wade: Report
10 Most-Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In April: Musk Mania, Apple Drops, Several Newcomers Move Up
Markets Rally Into Close To Get New Month Started On Positive Note
How To Know If The Market Will Keep Going Down
Unconfirmed Reports Claim Putin To Undergo Cancer Surgery, Temporarily Transfer Power To Ex-KGB Chief
Cannabis Stocks Still Down As Federal Legalization Drags On: Will The SAFE Act Rescue Them, Or Something Else?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Edward Snowden Roe v. WadeNews Politics General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com