Markets Finish Marginally Higher As Investors Anticipate Federal Reserve Meeting

U.S. indices closed marginally higher Tuesday as investors anticipate this week's Federal Reserve meeting and weigh recent earnings reports.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the number of job openings was at a series high of 11.5 million on the last business day of March, although little changed over the month.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics added that hires, at 6.7 million, were also little changed while total separations edged up to 6.3 million. Total separations are defined as quits, layoffs and discharges and other separations.

The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 0.22% to 12,563; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.11% to $318.82

(NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.11% to $318.82 The S&P 500 traded higher by 0.48% to 4,175; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.46% to $416.38

(NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.46% to $416.38 The Dow Jones composite finished higher by 0.45% to 11,351; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 0.15% at $331.25

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) were among the top gainers for the DIA.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) and Visa Inc (NYSE: V) were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported better-than-expected financial results on Tuesday, but the stock still got crushed. The move lower is telling of the current state of the market... Read More

With the extreme volatility of the S&P 500's 12.1% 2022 correction, many investors are worried about where the stock market is headed next. For traders that believe the recent dip is merely the beginning of a much larger downturn, here are some potential ways to profit from a market downturn... Read More

Overnight Google searches for “U-Haul” increased by 1,328.57% over their normal levels within the roughly 10 hours after the Supreme Court news broke at roughly 9 p.m. EDT... Read More