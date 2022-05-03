Delta Air Lines And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US stocks traded higher on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales.

Palo Alto Networks

(NYSE: PANW) EVP, Chief Technology Officer Nir Zuk sold a total of 12,000 shares at an average price of $563.41. The insider received around $6.76 billion from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Morgan Stanley recently maintained Palo Alto Networks with an Overweight and raised the price target from $670 to $823.

Morgan Stanley recently maintained Palo Alto Networks with an Overweight and raised the price target from $670 to $823. What Palo Alto Networks Does: Palo Alto Networks is a pure-play cybersecurity vendor that sells security appliances, subscriptions, and support into enterprises, government entities, and service providers.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Chairman and CEO Stephen Squeri sold a total of 48,160 shares at an average price of $178.38. The insider received around $8.59 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Delta Air Lines, last month, reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS.

Delta Air Lines, last month, reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS. What Delta Air Lines Does: Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries.

United States Steel

(NYSE: X) VP Manpreet Grewal sold a total of 5,371 shares at an average price of $32.56. The insider received around $174.87 thousand as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings. What United States Steel Does: United States Steel Corp operates primarily in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia.

