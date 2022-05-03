 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2022 10:50am
5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

  1. Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) - P/E: 5.49
  2. Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) - P/E: 7.59
  3. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) - P/E: 8.88
  4. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) - P/E: 6.87
  5. Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) - P/E: 8.41

Hewlett Packard's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.53, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.52. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.02%, which has decreased by 0.27% from 3.29% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Dell Technologies reported earnings per share at $1.72, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $2.37. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.32%, which has decreased by 1.43% from 3.75% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Micron Technology experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $2.16 in Q1 and is now $2.14. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.5%, which has increased by 0.02% from 0.48% last quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $1.41, whereas in Q3, they were at 1.38. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.2%, which has decreased by 1.27% from 5.47% in the previous quarter.

Zepp Health saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.15 in Q3 to $0.12 now.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

