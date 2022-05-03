 Skip to main content

Blackboxstocks Reveals New Options Trading Integration With E*TRADE
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2022 7:27am   Comments
  • Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ: BLBXcompleted its platform integration with E*TRADE Inc. 
  • Blackboxstocks is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels.
  • The integration allows Blackbox users with E*TRADE accounts to trade stocks and options in their E*TRADE accounts without leaving the Blackbox platform.
  • Blackbox's Quick-Click feature lets users load proprietary automated alerts for options contracts for execution through E*TRADE with a simple two-click process. 
  • CEO Gust Kepler said, "The number of new options traders has grown substantially since 2020, and this software integration caters to that rapidly growing group of traders as it greatly reduces the time it takes to enter options contracts, which tend to be especially cumbersome." 
  • Blackbox completed the development of its mobile application of the Blackbox platform and has released it for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Android phones and devices.
  • Kepler said, "This application allows traders to be kept up to date without being tethered to their desktops."
  • Price Action: BLBX shares traded higher by 3.23% at $4.80 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech

