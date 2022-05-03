 Skip to main content

Google's Internal Conflict Over AI Research On Chip Design Jeopardizes Millions Of Dollars In Government Grants
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2022 6:48am   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google recently terminated a senior engineering manager for allegedly debunking and harassing its landmark research on artificial intelligence software, Reuters reports.
  • Google's research unit drew scrutiny in late 2020 after workers criticized its handling of personnel complaints and publication practices. 
  • The latest controversy stemming from efforts to automate chip design jeopardizes the reputation of Google's research in the academic community. 
  • Google scientists Azalia Mirhoseini and Anna Goldie discovered that AI could complete a critical step in the design process for chips, or floorplanning, faster and better than an unspecified human expert. 
  • However, other Google scientists, led by Satrajit Chatterjee, found that two alternative approaches based on essential software outperform AI. One beat it on a well-known test, and the other on a proprietary Google rubric.
  • Goldie accused Chatterjee of harassing her and Mirhoseini for years by spreading misinformation about them.
  • Google refused to publish the second theory because it did not meet its standards and removed Satrajit Chatterjee, a leading driver of the work. 
  • Google found the comparison to a human as more relevant, and software licensing issues had prevented it from mentioning tests.
  • The conflict could disrupt the flow of millions of dollars in government grants for research into AI and chips, Reuters wrote.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares closed higher by 1.91% at $2,343.14 on Monday.
  • Photo courtesy company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

