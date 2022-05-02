 Skip to main content

Boeing Hits 52-Week Low: What's Going On?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 02, 2022 3:44pm   Comments
Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares are trading lower on above-average volume Monday.

Boeing's average session volume over a 100-day period is about 9.6 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Monday's trading volume has already exceeded 10.7 million at publication time.

Earlier today, Boeing released its 2022 Commercial Aircraft Financing Market Outlook showing improving financing stability as the industry recovers from the impacts of the global pandemic.

However, Boeing shares have been trending lower since last week when the company reported financial results that were down year-over-year. Boeing also announced that it will pause 777-9 production through 2023.

Last Thursday, Boeing unveiled the first T-7A Red Hawk advanced trainer jet to be delivered to the U.S. Air Force. The jet, which was unveiled prior to official delivery, represents the first of 351 jets the U.S. Air Force plans to order.

From Last Week: Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Boeing

BA Price Action: Boeing shares are making new 52-week lows during Monday's trading session.

The stock was down 0.83% at $147.63 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Boeing.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

