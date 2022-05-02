Boeing Hits 52-Week Low: What's Going On?

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares are trading lower on above-average volume Monday.

Boeing's average session volume over a 100-day period is about 9.6 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Monday's trading volume has already exceeded 10.7 million at publication time.

Earlier today, Boeing released its 2022 Commercial Aircraft Financing Market Outlook showing improving financing stability as the industry recovers from the impacts of the global pandemic.

However, Boeing shares have been trending lower since last week when the company reported financial results that were down year-over-year. Boeing also announced that it will pause 777-9 production through 2023.

Last Thursday, Boeing unveiled the first T-7A Red Hawk advanced trainer jet to be delivered to the U.S. Air Force. The jet, which was unveiled prior to official delivery, represents the first of 351 jets the U.S. Air Force plans to order.

BA Price Action: Boeing shares are making new 52-week lows during Monday's trading session.

The stock was down 0.83% at $147.63 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Boeing.