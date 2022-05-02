 Skip to main content

Stellantis Ramps Up Canadian Operations To Support Electrification Plans
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 3:35pm   Comments
  • Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLAplans to invest C$3.6 billion ($2.8 billion) in its Windsor and Brampton (Ontario) Assembly Plants and to expand its Automotive Research and Development Centre (ARDC).
  • The move supports Stellantis' strategy to invest C$45 billion ($35 billion) through 2025 in electrification and software globally.
  • The investment brings the company's total investment in Canada to C$8.6 billion, including the recently announced Stellantis-LG Energy Solutions EV battery plant.
  • Windsor Assembly will add all-new, flexible multi-energy vehicle architecture to the current product portfolio. Brampton Assembly will build at least one all-new electric model. 
  • In addition, STLA expects both Ontario assembly plants to return to three-shift operations.
  • Stellantis noted ARDC would house its first battery lab in North America and support growth in electrification.
  • Price Action: STLA shares are trading lower by 0.19% at $13.33 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs Canada EVsNews General

