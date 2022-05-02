 Skip to main content

3M Invests $58M To Expand Valley, Nebraska Facility
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 1:38pm   Comments
3M Invests $58M To Expand Valley, Nebraska Facility
  • 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) plans to expand its plant in Valley, Nebraska, in its effort to develop the production of respiratory and hearing protection products.
  • MMM is investing ~$58 million to fund the 80,000 square foot expansion that will create around 50 new jobs at the facility, which employs about 560 people.
  • The expansion will include new production lines, equipment, and a warehouse.
  • 3M intends to invest in additional production capacity for reusable elastomeric respirators and PELTOR hearing protection products in its Personal Safety Division.
  • 3M has partnered with the state of Nebraska through the ImagiNE Nebraska Program.
  • Price Action: MMM shares are trading higher by 0.69% at $145.22 on the last check Monday.

