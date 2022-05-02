 Skip to main content

Japanese Investors Fuel US Bond Selloff, Find Good Debt Opportunities In Europe: Bloomberg
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 7:22am   Comments

  • Japanese institutional managers are fueling the bond selloff just as the Federal Reserve pares its $9 trillion balance sheet, writes Bloomberg.
  • The latest data from BMO Capital Markets show that the largest overseas holder of Treasuries has offloaded almost $60 billion over the past three months. 
  • Bloomberg says that though it may be a small change relative to Japan's $1.3 trillion stockpile, the divestment threatens to grow. 
  • The monetary path between the U.S. and Japan is diverging evermore, the yen is at 20-year lows, and market volatility stateside is breaking out. 
  • "It's a significant amount of selling and on par with what we saw in early 2017 from Japan," said Ben Jeffery, BMO's rates strategist. 
  • While an aggressive Fed tightening cycle to control inflation could result in multiple 50 basis-point hikes in the coming months, the Bank of Japan remains locked in the endless stimulus. 
  • While the selloff pushed the 10-year U.S. yield to 2.94% on Monday in Asia, buyers who pay to protect against fluctuations in the yen-dollar exchange rate see their effective yields dwindle to just 1.3%. 
  • Hedging costs have risen to 1.55 percentage points.
  • "Hedge costs are the issue for investing in U.S. Treasuries," said Eiichiro Miura, the fixed-income department general manager at Nissay Asset Management Corp.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Bonds Markets General

