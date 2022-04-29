Reckitt Benckiser Hikes Prices To Compensate For Falling Demand: FT
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (OTC: RBGLY) (OTC: RBGPF) has hiked prices across its product range to pass an increase in raw material costs onto customers, the Financial Times reported.
- The move comes after the consumer giant said that inflation on the cost of goods sold has increased from low teens to high teens based on current commodity pricing.
- The report noted the price rise is also seen as a way to compensate for a fall in demand for disinfectants now that COVID restrictions have been eased.
- The company reported Q1 like-for-like sales rose by 5.6% to £3.4 billion.
- The report noted that Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) had also announced an 8% price hike after the war in Ukraine contributed to higher input costs.
- Price Action: RBGLY shares closed higher by 0.79% at $15.68 on Thursday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
