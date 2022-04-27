Splash Beverage Inks Distribution Deal With Beechwood Sales
- Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEV) has signed an agreement with Wisconsin-based Beechwood Sales & Service to distribute TapouT performance drinks throughout the state of Wisconsin.
- Beechwood has been an authorized dealer of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (NYSE: BUD) products since 1987.
- "Along with other recent agreements such as Tri County Beverage in Michigan, Beechwood takes us even deeper into the heavily populated Upper Midwest," said CEO Robert Nistico.
- TapouT is a lifestyle brand that includes a complete line of high-performance sports drinks.
- Price Action: SBEV shares are trading lower by 0.26% at $2.32on the last check Wednesday.
