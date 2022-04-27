 Skip to main content

Splash Beverage Inks Distribution Deal With Beechwood Sales
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2022 1:41pm   Comments
  • Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEV) has signed an agreement with Wisconsin-based Beechwood Sales & Service to distribute TapouT performance drinks throughout the state of Wisconsin.
  • Beechwood has been an authorized dealer of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (NYSE: BUD) products since 1987.
  • "Along with other recent agreements such as Tri County Beverage in Michigan, Beechwood takes us even deeper into the heavily populated Upper Midwest," said CEO Robert Nistico.
  • TapouT is a lifestyle brand that includes a complete line of high-performance sports drinks. 
  • Price Action: SBEV shares are trading lower by 0.26% at $2.32on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts General

