Cannabis Regulatory Update: Kentucky Gov Approves Cannabis Research, Montana's 18-Y-O Weed Biz Owners, CT, TX & KS

Kentucky Governor Greenlights Opening Of Cannabis Research Center

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear cleared the way Tuesday for a cannabis research center to open as he looked at whether he has the executive authority to singlehandedly legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky writes the AP’s Bruce Schreiner as reported by SFGATE.

Beshear approved a bill for the research center and also used his line-item veto to expand the center’s work and enable more freedom in choosing an oversight board.

During the final weeks of the 2022 legislative session, key lawmakers who oppose MMJ legalization fought for the research center as an alternative. They argued the center would provide more time to examine the effectiveness of cannabis as a treatment for certain illnesses.

Disappointed after the Senate let the MMJ legalization bill die, Beshear recently asked his legal team to look for potential options for him to legalize medical cannabis via executive action. The governor also worked on forming a medical marijuana advisory team to collect public opinion.

Billings, Montana Allows 18-Years-Old To Own Marijuana Business

Billings city council put its cannabis laws in line with state laws by lowering the age a person can work at or own a marijuana company from 21 to 18, reported local TV station KTVQ.

The law was approved in an 8-3 vote, after the Billings dispensary, Montana Advanced Caregivers filed a lawsuit earlier this month against the city for the 21-year-old-age requirement. This dispensary already employs three people over 18 but not yet 21.

One problem with this law, which was criticized by council members as contradictory in that it says that no one younger than 21 can enter a cannabis dispensary, but that people 18 and older can work at one.

"Even if we allow 18-year-olds, assuming they are in a marijuana business, there is still an issue, isn't there? On whether to do so is a violation of state law. And that's between the marijuana business owner and the state of Montana, not us," Mayor Bill Cole said.

Connecticut House Approves Bill Forbidding Marijuana “Gifting” Parties

Connecticut House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a bill targeting cannabis “gifting” parties, with the goal of halting the underground cannabis economy that blossomed after marijuana has been legalized in the state last year, reported CT Insider.

The bill, passed in a 98-48 vote, now heads to the Senate. It’s a correction of last year’s bill legalizing recreational cannabis. Some of the changes include: forbidding events called bazaars and restricting weed billboards.

“For right now, these bazaars are a way around the regulated marketplace,” said state Rep. Michael D’Agostino (D-Hamden), co-chairman of the legislative General Law Committee, highlighting that the bill doesn’t forbid true gifting events when friends give each other marijuana without commercial transactions.

Texas Activists Optimistic About Getting Marijuana Decriminalization Initiative On Local Ballot

Cannabis activists in Denton, Texas say they have enough signatures to put a cannabis decriminalization initiative on the local ballot, reported Marijuana Moment.

The group, Decriminalize Denton, is working on verifying more than 2,500 collected signatures and will continue collecting extra petitions until May 3. They will submit the signatures in the first week of May. To reach ballot placement, the initiative needs 1,745 valid signatures from registered voters.

Medical Marijuana Reform In Kansas Looks Closer Than Ever

The Kansas House appointed key lawmakers from both chambers to a conference committee that will design the details for an MMJ legalization bill, revealed Marijuana Moment. Marijuana advocates say this is a clear sign that reform is inevitable and can be expected soon.

Photo: Courtesy of 2H Media on Unsplash